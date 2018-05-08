(Photos): Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc On UNILAG Hostels — Nigeria Today

(Photos): Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc On UNILAG Hostels
The heavy downpour which started around 8.45am today reportedly wreaked havoc on some hostels and other popular spots at the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba, Lagos. Photos posted by thegazellenews, showed roofs of structures within some hostels blown off while some other structures collapsed. According to the photos, affected places are the Moremi and Fagunwa […]
The post (Photos): Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc On UNILAG Hostels appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
