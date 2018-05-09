PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador

The year 2018 has been an amazing year for Davido and it looks like it’s just been getting better.

The DMW boss has signed on as a brand ambassador with smartphone giants, Infinix. The announcement was made yesterday on the 8th of May at a press briefing at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.

Check out pictures below

All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.

The post PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

