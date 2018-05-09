PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Inifinix Announce Davido As New Brand Ambassador
The year 2018 has been an amazing year for Davido and it looks like it’s just been getting better.
The DMW boss has signed on as a brand ambassador with smartphone giants, Infinix. The announcement was made yesterday on the 8th of May at a press briefing at Radisson Blu, Ikeja.
Check out pictures below
All pictures were taken by Anazia Richy E.
