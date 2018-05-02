Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku, others at Abraham Adesanya Memorial Symposium — Nigeria Today

Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku, others at Abraham Adesanya Memorial Symposium

SOME eminent Nigerians, Wednesday, attended the 10th memorial anniversary lecture of former Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Leader, Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, entitled: ”Leadership and The Future of Nigeria,” which was chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd.

The colourful and soul-stirring event attracted the who-is-who in the country’s last struggle against military rule; the man, who returned Nigeria to democratic rule in 1999, General Abubakar, retd; his successor, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and notable South-West leaders and others, who came to honour and shower tributes on the revered late elder statesman.

