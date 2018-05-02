Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku, others at Abraham Adesanya Memorial Symposium — Nigeria Today

Photos: Obasanjo, Atiku, others at Abraham Adesanya Memorial Symposium
SOME eminent Nigerians, Wednesday, attended the 10th memorial anniversary lecture of former Afenifere and National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, Leader, Senator Abraham Aderibigbe Adesanya, entitled: ”Leadership and The Future of Nigeria,” which was chaired by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, retd.
The colourful and soul-stirring event attracted the who-is-who in the country’s last struggle against military rule; the man, who returned Nigeria to democratic rule in 1999, General Abubakar, retd; his successor, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and notable South-West leaders and others, who came to honour and shower tributes on the revered late elder statesman.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President , during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos
From Left; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, [rtd] former Military Head of State,/ Chairman of Occassion, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, former Governor of Lagos State during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos . PHOTO; Kehinde Gbadamosi
From Left; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President, Mrs Dupe Adelaja, daughter of Senator Adesanya, Obong Victor Atta, Former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Osun State, Mrs Yetunde Onasanya, Deputy Governor of Ogun State during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos . Photo; Kehinde Gbadamosi
From Left; Dr Mrs Doyin Abiola, former M.D Concord Press Limited, Chief Harry Akande, and General Zamani Lekwot, during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos .
From Left; Aremo Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Bisi Akande, former Governor of Osun State, Mrs Yetunde Onasanya, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State during the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos
From Left; General Zamani Lekwot, Chief John Nwodo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Guest Speaker, During the 10th Memorial Symposium of Senator Abraham Adesanya, Theme” Leadership and the Future of Nigeria”Held on Wednesday 2-5-2108, At Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos
