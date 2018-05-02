 Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police — Nigeria Today
Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Police on Wednesday brought Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye to a Magistrate Court in Abuja on a stretcher. Mr Melaye was accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi State. Before arriving court premises, security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity. Senator […]

