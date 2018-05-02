Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police — Nigeria Today

Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police

The Police on Wednesday brought Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye to a Magistrate Court in Abuja on a stretcher. Mr Melaye was accused of collaborating with suspects arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of arms and political thuggery in Kogi State. Before arriving court premises, security officers stopped vehicular and human movement in the court vicinity. Senator […]

The post Photos of Dino Melaye Brought To Court On Stretcher By Police appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

