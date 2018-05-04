 (Photos) Offa Robbery: 4 suspects declared wanted, Kwara offers N5m bounty — Nigeria Today
(Photos) Offa Robbery: 4 suspects declared wanted, Kwara offers N5m bounty

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian police today declared wanted four of the gangsters who participated in the bloody bank robbery incidents in Offa on 4 April, releasing simultaneously their photographs, while in action. The images provided were the clearest, since the incident exactly a month ago. The police said the Kwara State Government has also promised a N5 […]

