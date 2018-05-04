(Photos) Offa Robbery: 4 suspects declared wanted, Kwara offers N5m bounty — Nigeria Today

(Photos) Offa Robbery: 4 suspects declared wanted, Kwara offers N5m bounty
The Nigerian police today declared wanted four of the gangsters who participated in the bloody bank robbery incidents in Offa on 4 April, releasing simultaneously their photographs, while in action. The images provided were the clearest, since the incident exactly a month ago. The police said the Kwara State Government has also promised a N5 […]
