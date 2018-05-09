 PHOTOS: Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-size women to 'feel confident' - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-size women to ‘feel confident’ – TheCable

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

PHOTOS: Toolz launches lingerie line for plus-size women to 'feel confident'
TheCable
Tolu Oniru-Demuren, media personality better known as Toolz, says her newly launched lingerie line for plus-size women hopes to help them feel confident and love themselves. According to a statement released on Wednesday announcing the launch, the line
OAP Toolz launches lingerie line for women, says she wants plus size ladies to feel comfortableNAIJA.NG
OAP Toolz Launches Sexy Lingerie 'Sablier' For Full And Plus Size Woman And They Are LovelyWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Toolz Launches Premium Lingerie LineConcise News

all 7 news articles »

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.