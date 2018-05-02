PHOTOS: Workers celebrate May Day in Abuja — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Workers celebrate May Day in Abuja
Nigeria Labour Congress, led by Comrade Ayuba Wabba celebrates May Day with the Theme: Role of Labour Movement in National Development: Dare To Struggle, Dare To Win, at the Eagle square, Abuja, on Tuesday.
