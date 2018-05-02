Picture Organic Clothing may have just made the eco-friendliest wetsuit — Nigeria Today

Picture Organic Clothing may have just made the eco-friendliest wetsuit

Picture Organic Clothing has a brand-new wetsuit that is being heralded as the eco-friendliest wetsuit ever, and is made of a “sustainable and responsible alternative” to neoprene.

The post Picture Organic Clothing may have just made the eco-friendliest wetsuit appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

