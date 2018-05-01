Pictures Of The Central Bank Of Nigeria Currently On Fire — Nigeria Today

Pictures Of The Central Bank Of Nigeria Currently On Fire

We earlier reported that there is a serious fire outbreak at the Main building of the central bank of Nigeria head office in Abuja. As at the time of filling this report, attempt was still on to put off the fire. See Pictures Of The Building Currently Burning Down..

