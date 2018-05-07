Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa in flooded village to rush pregnant woman to hospital – VIDEO - Nairobi News — Nigeria Today

Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa in flooded village to rush pregnant woman to hospital – VIDEO – Nairobi News
Pilot abandons CS Wamalwa in flooded village to rush pregnant woman to hospital – VIDEO
A pilot who abandoned Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and other government officials in a village in order airlift a pregnant woman to hospital has won praises online. Captain Stephanus Kruger was flying CS Wamalwa from an official function …
HEARTMOVING: State Pilot Rescues Wounded Pregnant Woman
Heroic pilot abandons Eugene Wamalwa to fly pregnant woman to hospital
