Pit bill advocates push back against stereotypes - Spartan Newsroom — Nigeria Today

Pit bill advocates push back against stereotypes – Spartan Newsroom
|
Spartan Newsroom
|
Pit bill advocates push back against stereotypes
Spartan Newsroom
Eric Lockemy didn't know much about owning a dog — let alone a pit bull — before adopting Molly. Molly's owner had posted her on Craigslist. Lockemy, a Michigan State University senior, had no prior experience of owning a dog. He started researching …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!