Plateau PDP seeks immediate release of Sen. Jang from EFCC custody — Nigeria Today

Plateau PDP seeks immediate release of Sen. Jang from EFCC custody
The Plateau Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the “immediate release” of former Plateau governor Jonah Jang from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody. Jang, who represents Plateau North in the senate, was invited by the EFCC on Monday over alleged misappropriation of some monies when he governed the north-central state between 2007 and 2015. The senator had, since then, been in the custody of the anti-graft agency, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.
