 Plateau PDP seeks “immediate release” of Sen. Jang from EFCC custody — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Plateau PDP seeks “immediate release” of Sen. Jang from EFCC custody

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

The Plateau Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the “immediate release” of former Plateau governor Jonah Jang from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody. Jang, who represents Plateau North in the senate, was invited by the EFCC on Monday over alleged misappropriation of some monies when he governed the north-central state between 2007 and 2015. The senator had, since then, been in the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.