Plateau teams suffer mixed fortune — Nigeria Today

Plateau teams suffer mixed fortune

It was a case of mixed fortunes for Plateau teams yesterday at the ongoing Prudent Energy Premier Handball League in Abuja.

The male team – Vipers defeated Nigeria Prisons 35-24, while the female side -Peacock were beaten 36-27 by Safety Babes of Abuja. In some other games played, Sokoto Rima edged Owena kings25-24 in a keenly contested tie, while Imo Grasshoppers beat Edo Dynamos 36-19 as they continue their push for the top.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in Abuja disrupted some of the matches that should have been played on the outdoor court prompting officials to seek ways of ensuring the games were concluded before dawn.

An official who was contacted for results stated that he could not lay his hands on the result sheets as they (officials) were under pressure to conclude all the games that were disrupted by the rain.

He, however, assured that all hands were on deck to ensure that all the matches were concluded as scheduled and assured that the first phase of the league will end on May 6.

Today, Katsina Queens and Plateau Peacocks will play the opening game at 7am on the outdoor court, Abia Valiants and Owena Queens will play indoor at the same time, Kada Queens takes on Grasshoppers, Defender Babes battle Seasiders Babes, while Edo Dynamos takes on Safety Babes.

In the men’s category, COAS will play Spiders, Owena Kings tackles Prisons, Kada Stars take on Seasiders, Vipers take on Rima, Kano Pillars battle Niger United, while Civil Defenders take on Safety Shooters.

