Players protest as fed disbands handball team - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Players protest as fed disbands handball team – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Players protest as fed disbands handball team
The Punch
Idris Adesina. President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria has disbanded the senior national men's team following their recent performances in continental competitions. Nigeria exited the 2018 African Handball Championships in Gabon in the group …
Nigeria male senior handball team disbanded
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!