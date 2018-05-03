Please help us stop Liverpool, Manchester United fans begs Cristiano Ronaldo — Nigeria Today

Please help us stop Liverpool, Manchester United fans begs Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United fans has sent a class message to Real Madrid Forward Cristiano Ronaldo help them stop Liverpool from winning the UEFA champions league.

Liverpool beats AS Roma 7:6 on aggregate to book their place in the finals, while Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 3:2 to reach the final.

According to some Manchester United fans who expressed their concern on Twitter, if Liverpool wins it will be worst for Manchester United. They asked Ronaldo to show Liverpool where they belong when they meet in the finals.

Read some of the best tweets below

@Cristiano please mate u are the only one that can stop it from happening please

— Arvin Araghi (@AraghiArv98) May 2, 2018

@Cristiano it is down to you to help us and stop the scums from winning the champions league 🙏 please Ronny — MUFC_Red_Army (@MUFC_Red_Army) May 2, 2018

Hi @Cristiano please show the scoucers their real place when you guys play them in the UCL finals.

Show them you’re a true red. Rip them apart boy. 🙏🙌 — Devendra (@deven_zip) May 2, 2018

For the love of god @Cristiano, please, please, stop them from winning it.. — Dan Carter (@DanielMKCarter) May 2, 2018

@Cristiano please give the Scousers a good hiding 👍 — The_Red_Devil 💎 (@Antesmerch) May 2, 2018

Dear Lord, Please bless and keep Cristiano Ronaldo healthy so that he might conquer the Scouse menace. In your name, Amen — Koonye Lest (@Lewisgd) May 2, 2018

Dear @Cristiano, please turn up in kiev, sincerely yours, all Everton and Man Utd fans — felix reese (@ReeseFelix) May 2, 2018

