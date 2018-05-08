Please respect the mother of my child – Teddy A begs — Nigeria Today

Former big brother Naija housemate, Teddy A’s baby mama, Layla Amani, was dragged yesterday after she posted a tweet many felt was a shade to Teddy’s lover, BamBam.







BamBam wished Teddy A’s son a happy birthday yesterday on her Instagram, and Teddy’s baby mama tweeted;

“Women you are trying too hard I wish u can take baby steps”

Well, the Dallas based Mauritanian beauty was slammed, with many saying it’s just a birthday wish and nothing more.

Teddy A is not having the dragging, and has taken to twitter to beg those insulting her to stop;



“If you’re a true fan or not please respect the mother of my child instead of bashing her left right and center. That’s all I ask for, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Teddy A also has a message for those he is giving chest pain.