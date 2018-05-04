Pleasure Girls: Monarch Writes NAPTIP, Accuses Oil Workers Of Complacency — Nigeria Today

Pleasure Girls: Monarch Writes NAPTIP, Accuses Oil Workers Of Complacency

The Traditional Ruler of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government area of Bayelsa State, King Bubaraye Dakolo has sent a protest letter to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) against the activities of some oil workers in the state over alleged use of young girls as sex toys. King Dakolo, […]

The post Pleasure Girls: Monarch Writes NAPTIP, Accuses Oil Workers Of Complacency appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

