PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress — Nigeria Today

PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived his Daura country home to participate in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congress slated for Saturday. The presidential jet conveying him touched down at Umaru Musa Ya’Adua Airport, Katsina at exactly 4:28 pm and shortly after, Buhari was conveyed in a police chopper to Daura. The President had returned […]

The post PMB Arrives Daura For APC Ward Congress appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

