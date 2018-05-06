PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi — Nigeria Today

PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has stated that no other president in the country has managed the nation’s economy better than President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor spoke in Ibadan on Friday evening while receiving members of the National Congress Committee of APC at the Government House. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]

The post PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

