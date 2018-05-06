 PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has stated that no other president in the country has managed the nation’s economy better than President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor spoke in Ibadan on Friday evening while receiving members of the National Congress Committee of APC at the Government House. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post PMB Better Manager Of Economy Than Jonathan, Obasanjo – Ajimobi appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.