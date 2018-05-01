PMBinDC: US Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria – Trump Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

#PMBinDC: US Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria – Trump Tells Buhari

US President Donald Trump on Monday, April 30, told President Muhammau Buhari that his country will not accept the killing of Christians.

Trump made this known while playing host to his Nigerian counterpart at the White House yesterday.

“We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen,” Trump said.

The US president also asked the Nigerian authorities to “protect innocent civilians of all faiths, including Muslims and including Christians”.

Also speaking, Buhari said he is working hard to address the widespread killings in the country.

He also thanked the US government for approving the sale of military hardware to Nigeria.

“We are even more grateful for the physical presence of the United States military who are training in our institutions and who also go to the front in the northeast to see how they are doing,” he said. “The commitment of the United States to get rid of terrorism across the world, we have first hand experience of that and we are very grateful for it.” “Chibok girls’ kidnap was before we came. We rescue some of them. The Dapchi girls were 106, we rescued 100 back, four died, one is still in captivity.”

The post #PMBinDC: US Won’t Accept Killing Of Christians In Nigeria – Trump Tells Buhari appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

