PMB’s Comments On Youth, Way Out For Younger Generation – Zaura — Nigeria Today

PMB’s Comments On Youth, Way Out For Younger Generation – Zaura

As against most comments by Nigerians on the utterance of President Muhammadu Buhari on , which has got many Nigerians, most of them youths, literally asking for his head, the Kano State Gubernatorial Aspirant on the platform of Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkareem Zaura, PMB’s comments is rather positive to the youth. […]

The post PMB’s Comments On Youth, Way Out For Younger Generation – Zaura appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

