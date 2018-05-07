 Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 7, 2018


Pogba attacked by team-mates after walking out of match
Florentin Pogba, the elder brother of Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, was attacked by angry Genclerbirligi team-mates after abruptly walking off the pitch on Sunday and leaving his side a man down in the Turkish Super League. Dogan news
