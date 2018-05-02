 Police Arraigns Senator Melaye, Arrives Court In Stretcher, Granted Bail (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Police Arraigns Senator Melaye, Arrives Court In Stretcher, Granted Bail (Photos)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Police today arraigned Sen. Dino Melaye before an Abuja Magistrate court for breaking the windscreen of police vehicle conveying him to Lokoja & threatening to kill himself. He arrived in a stretcher. See Photos Below..

