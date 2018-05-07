 Police arrest popular Lagos pastor for propagating ‘hate speech’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police arrest popular Lagos pastor for propagating ‘hate speech’

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 35-year-old pastor, Chris Mordi, of the Miracle of Fires Ministry, Langbasa, Ajah, Lagos, for allegedly propagating ‘hate speech’ in the state. Edgal Imohimi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this to newsmen on Monday. He noted that the suspect was arrested on May 5 […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Police arrest popular Lagos pastor for propagating ‘hate speech’

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.