Police arrests SDP governorship aspirant, Abel Behora — Nigeria Today

Police arrests SDP governorship aspirant, Abel Behora

A gubernatorial aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Adamawa State, Mr Abel Behora, has been arrested by the police. Adamawa State Command spokesman, Othman Abubakar (SP), confirmed the development to NAN. He said Behora was arrested and detained for alleged defamation, inciting the public against constituted authority, and giving false information against the […]

Police arrests SDP governorship aspirant, Abel Behora

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

