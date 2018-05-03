Police Charge Dino Melaye With Attempted Suicide, Insist He Separate Kogi Trial — Nigeria Today

Police Charge Dino Melaye With Attempted Suicide, Insist He Separate Kogi Trial

The police has charge senator, Dino Melaye, with attempted suicide insist he separate Kogi trial at a Wuse Zone 2 Chief Magistrate’s Court in Abuja, on Wednesday.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, the police said Mr Melaye was arraigned at the Magistrate Court for alleged criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

His arraignment in court today was subsequent to his discharge from the National Hospital after he was confirmed fit for trial, the police said.

He was granted bail for N90 million by the court.

But the senator was immediately rearrested by the police and taken to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Melaye was at the hospital from last week Tuesday, when he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle, until Wednesday afternoon when he was arraigned by the police.

The senator was trying to escape being taken to Lokoja to face criminal trial. Some of his aides told PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon that he might be taken to Lokoja soon rather than returned to the hospital despite his fragile health.

Mr Moshood in his statement confirmed the senator would still be taken to Kogi for trial

“It will be recalled that, on the 24th April, 2018, at about 1200Hrs, Senator Dino Melaye while in lawful custody of the Nigeria Police Force and being taken for arraignment for Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms in Court in Lokoja, from Abuja, escaped from lawful custody when hoodlums and miscreants in Two (2) Toyota Hilux Vehicles blocked the Police vehicle conveying Senator Dino Melaye around Area 1 Round About, Abuja and in the process the Senator broke the side glass of the vehicle and jumped out of the Police bus through the window and was rescued from the Police men by hoodlums and miscreants to an unknown destination before he was rearrested at Zankli Hospital in Abuja later in the day on same date. This case was investigated and that is why the senator was arraigned in court today,” the police spokesperson said.

“Meanwhile, the police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May, 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” the statement said.

The senator, who recently survived a recall exercise, has expressed concerns about his life and the likelihood of getting a fair trial if he is tried in his state.

