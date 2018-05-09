Police confirms 9 killed in fresh Taraba attack — Nigeria Today

Police confirms 9 killed in fresh Taraba attack

The Police Command in Taraba on Wednesday confirmed the death of nine persons in early morning attacks on Tutuwa community in Ussa Local Government Area of Taraba. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP David Misal, told newsmen that a yet-to-be identified armed militia must have carried out the deadly attack. Misal said that Alhaji Aliyu Tafida, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the command, and heads of other security agencies in the state had already moved in to assess the situation.

