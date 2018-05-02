Police foil attempt to kill another Uber driver, arrest two suspects — Nigeria Today

Police foil attempt to kill another Uber driver, arrest two suspects

By Evelyn Usman

AN attempt by two suspected members of a robbery gang to kill another Uber driver and abscond with his vehicle has been foiled by operatives of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos State Police Command.

Consequently, the suspects identified simply as David and Major, were arrested with N5,000 they allegedly collected from the vehicle’s pigeon hole.

Driver of the UBER cab, Olushola Daniel, explained that the suspects chartered his cab from a popular hotel in Victoria Island area of the state to Tinubu Square, at the rate of N3,000, at about 3.30 am on Monday.

However on arrival, he said the suspects held him and ordered him to give them the money in his possession.

According to him: “they gripped me by the neck and threatened to kill me if I did not give them money. In the process, they searched the vehicle and collected the N5,000 I had in the pigeon hole.

“I managed to jump out and shouted for help. Some RRS policemen that were at Broad Street by CMS bookshop came to my rescue and arrested the suspects before they could zoom off.”

The RRS team, as gathered, took the UBER driver and suspects to the Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building .

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The suspects will be transferred to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation.”

