Police IG Snubs Senate The Third Time | Lawmakers Declare Him ‘Enemy Of Democracy’ — Nigeria Today

Police IG Snubs Senate The Third Time | Lawmakers Declare Him ‘Enemy Of Democracy’

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has failed to honour an invitation to appear before the Senate for the third time.

Mr Idris, who has ignored the lawmakers for three weeks, was first summoned on April 25 to answer questions on the arrest of Senator Dino Melaye, and killings across the country.

On the day he was expected, the chairman of senate committee on police affairs, Abu Ibrahim, informed the lawmakers that the IGP had accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

“Therefore the Senate resolves to declare the IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.”- Senate President, @bukolasaraki — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) May 9, 2018

The Senate re-summoned Mr Idris after it refused to allow the deputy Inspector-General of Operations to represent him.

He was also invited to appear on May 2 by 11 a.m. again, but did not show up.

Once again, the Senate issued a third summons following a suggestion by the senate president, Bukola Saraki and Mr Idris was asked to attend the senate plenary today, May 9.

Premium Times reports that when it was time for the IGP to be ushered in to the senate chamber, the lawmakers realised Mr Idris was not available.

Mr Saraki announced his non-appearance after some minutes of wait to allow him into the chamber.

“I’ve just been informed that the IG or any member of his team are not here,” he said.

Meanwhile, following his absence at plenary, lawmakers of the senate have declared Mr Idris, an ‘enemy of democracy,’ who is not fit to hold public office in Nigeria and abroad.

The decision of the Senate was announced by the Senate President after a closed-door session on Wednesday.

The closed-door session was entered following Mr Idris’ refusal to honour an invitation to appear before the Senate a third time.

On return to plenary, Mr Saraki announced the decision of his colleagues.

“The Senate in a closed session deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the senate to the plenary after a series of invitation. The Senate noted that this has been a gross disrespect to our constituted authority and to also know that his earlier refusal to appear before investigative committee was overruled by competent court of jurisdiction just in April this year. “The Senate therefore views this persistent refusal is a great danger to our democracy and hence the Senate resolved to declare IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria. The leader of the Senate would also mandate to look into the matter for further necessary action,” Mr Saraki said.

The post Police IG Snubs Senate The Third Time | Lawmakers Declare Him ‘Enemy Of Democracy’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

