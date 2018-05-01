Police Inspector killed in Ogun accident — Nigeria Today

Police Inspector killed in Ogun accident
A Police Inspector, Azeez Ajasa, on Tuesday died in a lone accident at Adedero village on the Kobape-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun. Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi said the officer, who was driving […]
