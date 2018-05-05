Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000 in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000 in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation into the alleged sale of a baby boy for N300,000 in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Saturday.

Amaraizu said that the investigation commenced on May 3 after the command arrested one of the buyers.

He said that the mother of the baby boy identified as Nwanneka Ezechi, 30, from Akama Oghe in Ezeagu Local Government Area was said to have been impregnated by yet to be identified man.

The police spokesman said that Ezechi later disappeared from home to an unknown destination.

“It was further gathered that in November, 2017, she declared that she had given birth to a baby boy but this was not disclosed to the family,’’.

He said that when the family discovered that she had given birth and the whereabouts of the baby was not known, they reported to the police who arrested the lady.

Amaraizu said that her confession led to the arrest of one Okechukwu Nyia of Akpasha village, Akegbeugwu in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, whom she allegedly sold the baby boy to at N300,000.

The spokesman said that the two suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigations to identify the person whom Nyia had allegedly sold the baby to at the rate of N350, 000. (NAN)

