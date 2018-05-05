Police investigate sale of baby for N300,000 in Enugu — Nigeria Today

Police investigate sale of baby for N300,000 in Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State says it has commenced investigation into the alleged sale of a baby boy for N300,000 in the state. The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made the disclosure in a statement in Enugu on Saturday. Amaraizu said that the investigation commenced on May 3 after the command arrested one of the buyers.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!