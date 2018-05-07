Police must stop acting like tribesmen, barbarians – Dogara cautions — Nigeria Today

Police must stop acting like tribesmen, barbarians – Dogara cautions
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara has said that Nigeria is a democracy and all persons and institutions including law enforcement agencies must operate within the ambit of the law. Speaking shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja, Dogara disclosed that him and president of the Senate […]
The post Police must stop acting like tribesmen, barbarians – Dogara cautions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!