 Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Dino Melaye arrives Lokoja Court on a Stretcher | BellaNaijaSenator representing Kogi West District Dino Melaye has finally arrived Lokoja, the capital city of Kogi State, Premium Times reports.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The senator was brought before the court on a stretcher, arriving in a police ambulance.

Melaye had on Wednesday been arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Abuja where he was granted bail.

The police, however, rearrested him after the court session was over, transporting him to his home state.

Photo Credit: Premium Times

The post Police rearrests Dino Melaye, arraigns him at Lokoja Court appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.