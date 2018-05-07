 Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos

Posted on May 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than 1,113 applicants began screening in Lagos State on Monday for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force. About 6,000 applicants were shortlisted for the exercise nationwide. The Presiding Officer for the screening, ACP Okon Otoyo, gave the figure at the Police College, Ikeja, venue of the screening. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Police recruitment: 1,113 begin screening in Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.