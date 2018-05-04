Police shoots dead suspected armed robber in Nasarawa — Nigeria Today

Police shoots dead suspected armed robber in Nasarawa
The Nasarawa State Police Command, on Friday, said it had shot dead a suspected member of an armed robbery syndicate, waylaying commuters along Shendam, Lafia road. The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, made this disclosure in Lafia while addressing journalists on Friday. He said: “A four-member robbery syndicate blocked the road around […]
