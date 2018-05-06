Police speak on death of APC chairmanship candidate — Nigeria Today

Police speak on death of APC chairmanship candidate
The Police Command in Delta State has confirmed the death of Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta, a chairmanship candidate during the All Progressives Congress, APC, ward congress in Ughelli South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. The command’s spokesman, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, said Mr Jeremiah Oghoveta was stabbed to death during the exercise at Jeremi Ward […]
