Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s rearrest — Nigeria Today

Police speaks on Dino Melaye’s rearrest
The Nigeria Police, Wednesday, explained that Senator Dino Melaye, who was earlier arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for criminal conspiracy and other charges, was re-arrested to immediately face another criminal charges against him in Lokoja, Kogi State. The Force Headquarters, disclosed this in a statement by its spokesman, Jimoh Moshood. Jimoh added that […]
