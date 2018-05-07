Police Takeover Ekiti APC Secretariat, As Crisis Deepens — Nigeria Today

Police Takeover Ekiti APC Secretariat, As Crisis Deepens
The crisis rocking the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after Saturday’s inconclusive primary took a different dimension on Monday as police have sealed the party’s secretariat. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that protesters, who claimed to be sympathetic to the aspiration of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, had […]
