Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs

The Nation Newspaper

Police to screen over 133000 for 6000 jobs
The Nation Newspaper
THE Nigeria Police Commission (PSC) will on Monday begin screening 133,324 applicants shortlisted for the 6,000 police job, its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, said yesterday. In a statement issued in Abuja, the commission said Kaduna State has the highest
