Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking - The Economist — Nigeria Today

Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking – The Economist
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking
The Economist
MODERN slavery comes in many forms. The outright sale of human beings as possessions is rare. But forced manual labour and sexual exploitation, often in a foreign country, by means of fraud, coercion or the threat of violence, are not. Such cases are …
Stopping the menace of Human Trafficking
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!