 Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking - The Economist — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking – The Economist

Posted on May 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Policing modern slaverySoftware that detects human trafficking
The Economist
MODERN slavery comes in many forms. The outright sale of human beings as possessions is rare. But forced manual labour and sexual exploitation, often in a foreign country, by means of fraud, coercion or the threat of violence, are not. Such cases are
Stopping the menace of Human TraffickingThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.