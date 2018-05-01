 Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges
Pulse Nigeria
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell became the highest-ranked Catholic ever to be sent to trial over historic sex offences Tuesday. Published: 03:42 , Refreshed: 06:05; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail. Melbourne magistrate
Australian cardinal to face trial on sexual abuse chargesABC News
Cardinal George Pell: Vatican treasurer faces historical sexual offences trialThe Guardian
Cardinal George Pell will face trial on sex-offense chargesWashington Post
Yahoo News –NPR –Reuters –Financial Times
all 125 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.