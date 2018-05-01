Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Pope aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges
Pulse Nigeria
Vatican finance chief Cardinal George Pell became the highest-ranked Catholic ever to be sent to trial over historic sex offences Tuesday. Published: 03:42 , Refreshed: 06:05; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail. Melbourne magistrate …
Australian cardinal to face trial on sexual abuse charges
Cardinal George Pell: Vatican treasurer faces historical sexual offences trial
Cardinal George Pell will face trial on sex-offense charges
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!