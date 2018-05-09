Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback - Ghafla! — Nigeria Today

Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback – Ghafla!
|
Ghafla!
|
Popular Belgian singer Maurane dies days after comeback
Ghafla!
Days after her comeback following a two year absence, Belgian singer Maurane died. She was found dead at her home in Brussels. Loading… Maurane was a music sensation in the 1980s before taking a break in 2015 following problems with her vocal cords …
Popular Belgian Singer Dies Just Days After Making Her Comeback
Singer Maurane Dies Days After Comeback In Belgium
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!