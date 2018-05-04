Popular musician Dbanj rewards four fans with an all expense paid trip to Dubai — Nigeria Today

Popular musician Dbanj rewards four fans with an all expense paid trip to Dubai

Popular Nigerian musician Dbanj, has rewarded four lucky subscribers of his music streaming platform, CREAM, with an all-expense paid trip to the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai.

D’banj Announcing the winners of the competition at a public draw that recently held in Lagos, D’banj said,

“I’ve been impressed with the massive number of creative talents that flooded the platform and we really hope and wish we can fulfill all their creative needs and aspiration that’s why we decided that as an added incentive to the usual monthly draws and selections of winners, we should reward four subscribers with this all-expense paid trip that’ll see two acts selected by merit and two lucky subscribers randomly selected via a live draw”.

The two acts selected by merit are legbegbe crooner, Mr. Real, who uploaded his song on the CREAM platform in December 2017, because he was in need of a video which the platform finally shot for him; as well as singer, Teekay Swag, whose song was uploaded on the platform on April 5th 2018.

