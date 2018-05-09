Porsche Owner Smashes Car Into Dealership In Fit Of Rage [Video] — Nigeria Today

Porsche Owner Smashes Car Into Dealership In Fit Of Rage [Video]

This is probably taking “Please notice me” waaaay too far.

A furious Taiwanese man known as “Chu” was arrested after he crashed his Porsche Cayenne SUV into a local dealership and proceeded to shout at the staff.

Uh, sorry bro, but it’s not like the employees were the ones who crashed your fancy wheels into the damn dealership in the first place.

Still, what prompted this temper tantrum of epic proportions? JacarandaFM News has got the deets:

In January 2017, Chu, described as a Porsche lover, ordered a Panamero Sport Turismo with the optional 4D Chassis Control. In November, the car was delivered without the extras. The dealership claimed that the extras were not on the initial contract.

Chu called bullshit, but the dealership was not having it. They were even threatening to withhold the guy’s eye-watering R855 846 deposit.

Negotiations broke down, and that’s when Chu pulled this stunt:

If you think that the dealership was going to listen to Chu now … ha ha, no.

The police charged Chu with public endangerment, intimidation, and property damage. Meanwhile, Chu has “since apologised for his actions, saying he ‘regrets’ what he did and later claiming that he had been swerving to avoid another car at the time of the crash”.

*Mumbles something about the customer not always being right*

[source:jacarandafmnews]

