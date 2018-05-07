 Positive manufacturing data continue but age-old problems remain - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Positive manufacturing data continue but age-old problems remain – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Positive manufacturing data continue but age-old problems remain
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Numbers emerging from the manufacturing sector are encouraging, but it remains to be seen whether they are true reflections of the health of the sector. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the
Overview Of Markets In The Week Ended May 4Independent Newspapers Limited

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.