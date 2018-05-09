PR: SPINDLE to Launch Crowdsale – One Week Only (Until May 15) — Nigeria Today

PR: SPINDLE to Launch Crowdsale – One Week Only (Until May 15)

SPINDLE, which instantaneously became the largest ICO in Japan , will launch its first crowdsale. The crowdsale will be held globally for one week only (except for residents in Japan / USA / China). In this Crowdsale, only ETH and BCH will be accepted from strategic implications.

SPINDLE is a project to connect general users and crypto hedge funds with fairness and transparency by applying Blockchain technology.

SPINDLE is now developing an advanced platform, ZETA. ZETA-1, which will be released at Stage 1, is a monitoring & reporting service platform that builds on Blockchain technology currently under development by BLACK STAR&CO., Inc. ZETA-1 offers freemium services to cryptocurrency exchanges, crypto hedge funds, and cryptocurrency investors.

For details, please refer to the video

The SPINDLE team is composed of seasoned experts in the financial industry including professionals on Blockchain technology and marketing. GACKT, the famous artist and entrepreneur in Asia, is also our member to support our marketing activities, so I am getting aware of one out of many ICOs.

Crowdsale will be held from 9th May / 00: 00 (GMT) to 15th May / 00: 00 (GMT). The fixed rate of 0.00033 ETH is applied to all the transactions, and up to 30% of bonus will be provided for early applications. You are kindly requested to read the WP 2.0 and learn about SPINDLE. If you have any queries, we are making active exchange in the Telegram community, so please visit there and ask questions if any.

Also, we kindly invite you to visit our SPINDLE crowdsale Website and create an account as soon as possible. Application will be closed on 15th May / 00: 00 (GMT).

SPINDLE Information

Website: https://spindle.zone

White Paper: https://spindle.zone/spindlewp_2.0_en.pdf

SPINDLE Telegram: https://t.me/spindlezone

Crowdsale Information

Website for Token Sales: https://ico.spindle.zone

Payment accepted: Bitcoin Cash / Ethereum

Starting of CrowdSale before listing

(GMT): 9th May / 00:00

Ending of Crowd Sale before listing (GMT): 15th May / 00:00

Token Sales support on Telegram chat: https://t.me/spindlezone ( https://t.me/spindlezonechannel )

Token Sales support by E-mail: [email protected]

Unqualified users:

・People who live in Japan / USA / China

・People who don’t have the mentioned eligibility of investment

Lockup period for SPD Tokens which are sold in Crowdsale: 60 days

Schedule for granting tokens: Within 30 days after completion of Crowdsale

Amount of Crowdsale before listing 1,200,000,000 SPD

Token sales price (1 SPD price) and Bonus

Rate: All 0.00033 ETH (9May–15May, 2018)

| Bonus: 9th 30% Bonus

| 10th 25% Bonus

| 11th 20% Bonus

| 12th 15% Bonus

| 13th 10% Bonus

| 14th 5% Bonus

| 15th No Bonus

| Crowdsale after listing: To be announced

| (Moving Strike Discount Lock-up Model)

Contact Email Address

[email protected]

Supporting Link

https://ico.spindle.zone

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News.

