PR: Ubcoin Market Receives Investment from Singapore-Based Amereus Group for the Expansion into the Asian Market — Nigeria Today

PR: Ubcoin Market Receives Investment from Singapore-Based Amereus Group for the Expansion into the Asian Market

A Singapore-based VC fund specializing in groundbreaking tech projects has become an investor in Ubank’s blockchain ecosystem for selling and buying real goods with cryptocurrency

Ubank, the leading mobile payments app in the Eastern Europe, announced that it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from the Singapore-based VC fund Amereus Group for the further development of its peer-to-peer blockchain platform Ubcoin Market that would allow its users to acquire cryptocurrency in exchange for real goods and its promotion in the booming Asian market.

Amereus Group is an investment fund supporting innovative tech-enabled businesses in fintech, blockchain, IoT, e-commerce, cloud services, biomedicine, mobile Internet, EdTech, VR, and AR. The fund’s portfolio includes biotech companies Cleabridge Health and Liquidia, a crowdinvesting platform Capbridge, an online aggregator of logistic carriers for international cargo Deliver, and other projects.

“We are excited to announce our decision to support the development of Ubcoin Market and its expansion into the Asian market. Ubcoin Market will become an integral part of Ubank, an app that has been successfully operating in the Eastern Europe for more than 5 years now and that is pre-installed on all Fly and Samsung smartphones, which is particularly impressive considering that only 9% of all ICO projects have a working business and/or product prior to the start of their crowdfunding campaign,“ comments Rim Hosup, Director at Amereus Group. “Apart from that, Ubank has ensured that their blockchain product meets all KYC and AML requirements and has conducted due diligence and all the other procedures proving the stability, transparency, and legality of the company and its structure. It is another very important point that sets Ubcoin Market apart from the majority of ICO projects and that has naturally influenced our decision”.

Ubcoin Market utilizes blockchain technologies to create an easy-to-use tool that would solve problems of people wishing to enter the world of crypto investments in a hassle-free manner as well as of experienced blockchain market participants in need of a convenient method of spending their crypto wealth. The project is planning to start its expansion into the Asian market during the 2nd and 3d quarters of 2019. Ubcoin Market is going to conduct a detailed preparatory research of separate national markets in order to adjust their product development strategy for local cultures, and Ubcoin Market’s partnership with the Singapore-based Amereus Group will be highly valuable in that respect.

“Asia is the most promising market for the development of our business — we believe that it is in these countries that our product will be most popular. That’s why we are thrilled to become partners with the investment fund Amereus Group that is willing to provide a financial support as well as a deep insight into different national markets of the continent,” says Felix Khachatryan, CEO and one of the co-founders of Ubank and Ubcoin Market.

Amereus Group is the third major investment fund that has supported Ubank: in 2013, Ubank received an $8 million investment from Runa Capital and, in April 2018, an undisclosed amount of funding from Inventure Partners.

Ubcoin Market is open to collaboration with other investment funds and pools focused on the ICO market and encourages them to contact the project now, at the stage of its token sale, when the project’s partners are guaranteed especially favourable terms.

About Ubcoin Market

Ubcoin Market is a blockchain project developing a smart ecosystem for easily investing and exiting cryptocurrency by buying and selling goods and services. Ubcoin Market was founded by the same team that founded Ubank, the leading mobile payments app in Eastern Europe that, as of today, has 2.5 million active users , more than 16 million downloads around the world, and has been pre-installed by Samsung and Fly. To learn more about the vision and the structure of the project visit its website and read is whitepaper.

[email protected]

https://ubcoin.io

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News.

