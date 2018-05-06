Praise Fowowe, Ena Tobor for Third Edition of T.E.M. — Nigeria Today

Praise Fowowe, Ena Tobor for Third Edition of T.E.M.

Vanessa Obioha

Founder of Center for Sex Education and Family Life, Praise Fowowe alongside other speakers are billed as guests at the third edition of the Teachers Exploring Through Mentorship (T.E.M.).

An initiative of the Funda Wazi Foundation, this edition will focus on the theme: “Strategies for effective prevention of children from abuse and related trauma”.

According to the organisers, the effective intervention and protection of children in schools relies upon a sound understanding of the impact of abuse and related trauma by educators and the ability to implement mitigating or support plans for children.

“At the programme, we intend to enhance the capacity of parents, teachers, head of schools and caregivers to effectively reduce the social vices risk that children may be exposed to and create a safe and nurturing learning environment,” said Abisola Soneye, Coordinator of the Foundation.

Founded by Nomthi Odukoya, the wife of the convener of Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Funda Wazi Foundation since inception has carried out its mission to provide child-friendly and relevant resources and tools for children and adults that will assist them to learn and know how to address and control social challenges affecting children with a particular emphasis on child abuse in different capacities. It launched T.E.M. last year as a platform where professionals act as role models, offer advice and guidance regarding education, knowledge, skills and for their mentees.

Scheduled for April 6, the bi-annual program will also feature profound professionals like the Programme Manager, Trauma Care International Foundation Dr. Ena Tobor; Mental Health Advocate, Sanemind Advocacy Organization Dr. Rukayat Ogunbiyi; Clinical Psychologist, Certified Trainer and a Performance Management Coach Mr. Olumide Okeowo; a behavior analyst, Founder/Proprietress of the Patrick Speech and Languages Centre, Mrs. Dotun Akande and Mrs. Funmilayo Akinlami.

